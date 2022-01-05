By Benjamin Jumbe



The Ministry of Defense and Veterans affairs has announced a national wide verification exercise ‘pay rolls of all Military Veterans and beneficiaries

The verification exercise will be conducted between 17th January and 4th February 2022 at various districts across the country.

Addressing a news conference at Uganda media centre, the Minister of State for Veterans affairs Huda Abason Oleru revealed that the verification exercise of all Military, Veterans and beneficiaries payroll will be spearheaded by the RDCs and Local Government leadership in each district.

Meanwhile the UPDF spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaaso revealed that they targeting to verify total of 43000 beneficiaries who missed out during the last verification campaign conducted in 2019 among others.