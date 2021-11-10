By Damali Mukhaye

Makerere University is concerned about the fate of students who have been admitted for the Bachelors of Education program for three years, before the implementation of the National Teachers’ Policy.

According to the policy, all students who will be admitted into the teaching profession should study for four years effective 2021.

Speaking during the ongoing East African Teachers’ Symposium at Makerere University, the Dean of students at the College of Education, Dr. Elizabeth Kyazze said the university has already admitted students for Bachelors of education, under the old arrangement of three years of study, saying they now do not know how to proceed.

In his response to the concern, the state minister of higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo said the government is still holding discussions about the fate of the students who have already been admitted for the three years program and will revert to all those institutions.