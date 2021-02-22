By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Federation of Non-State Education Institutions, have asked the ministry of education to revise the academic calendar taking into account the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes as candidates prepare for the 2020 National Examinations, with the 2021 exams cycle already around the corner amid continued closure of schools.

The federation now calls for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to ensure the syllabi are covered in good time for the candidates to sit for 2021 national exams in November/December.

The UNEB Secretary General Dan Odongo has since revealed that 2020 exams will be standard in nature despite the closure of schools occasioned by the outbreak of covid19.

Odongo said they expect all schools to have used the study materials distributed during the lockdown period and the time candidates have been physically at school since October to have finished the syllabus.

PLE briefing will be on March 26thand exams will run from March 30th-31st 2021, UCE exams will run from March 1st –April 6th 2021while briefing for UACE will be on April 9th and Exams run from April 12th -3rd May 2021.

This time the examinations process will be handled under the theme “Integrity and security in the management of Examinations; the health and safety of learners is a joint responsibility”