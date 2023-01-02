The Ministry of Water and Environment is set to establish 250 new water schemes in different areas across the country.

This has been revealed by the acting director at the directorate of water, Eng. Joseph Eyatu who is also the commissioner for rural water in the ministry

He says this is part of efforts to increase water access in the country, revealing that these schemes are targeting to serve over 1000 villages

He further adds that they are also to set up 50 solar water systems targeting the least covered areas.