The ministry of tourism wildlife and antiquities has vowed to re-ignite the domestic tourism drive starting this December throughout the next year.

This was announced at the launch of a domestic tourism campaign dubbed “Ëxplore Elgon” set to commence on 20-23rd December 2022.

The campaign is aimed at giving an opportunity to Ugandans to appreciate the various tourist attractions in the Elgon region which will include Wanale Hill, Sipi Falls, and several others in Mbale, among others.

Tourism entrepreneur and CEO of Great Lakes Safaris, Mr. Amos Wekesa has welcomed the drive noting that it will go a long way in enabling Uganda to appreciate the tourism wealth in the region and also see investment opportunities.