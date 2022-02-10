By Benjamin Jumbe

The government through the ministry of ICT and the national council for higher education have been asked to engage data providers to offer their service to universities and other learning institutions at low cost to facilitate online learning.

The appeal has been made by the vice-chancellor Isbat university prof. Dr. Mathew Kattampack during the launch of Uganda business and technical examination board and Isbat university skills campaign on IT and multimedia entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Kampala.

Prof Dr Kattampack noted that there should be a separate system of data for the students’ community for academic progressions arguing that if students cannot afford to get data at any time they need it, this will undermine their learning and digital savvy.

Meanwhile, the deputy executive secretary UBTEB in charge of examinations Wilfred Nahamya noted that the way to go is to equip youth with IT skills which can only be achieved by reducing the cost of data.