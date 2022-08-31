The Ministry of Education has vowed to take action against school heads who have illegally increased tuition fees ahead of the third term.

Some schools countrywide have increased fees despite pleas from the govt to maintain last term fees.

The schools, mostly private say the increment will cater for the astronomical rise in food prices and other essential commodities.

A mini survey conducted by KFM shows schools both primary and secondary especially have increased fees by over shs 300,000.

Officiating at the ongoing conference for head teachers, the minister for higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo said all schools whether private or govt aided ought to comply with the guidelines from the ministry.