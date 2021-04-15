By Moses Ndhaye

Health experts have warned people against shunning the COVID-19 Vaccination.

The minister for health Dr. Jane Aceng says, the country is translating to high infectious and a high non communicable disease burden therefore if people continue shunning the ongoing vaccination exercise it will turn out to be dangerous for the country.

She asked the eligible persons supposed to access the vaccine, to go and take the jabs.

Currently, about 206,708 people have been voluntarily vaccinated since Uganda launched the COVID-19 campaign vaccination exercise .