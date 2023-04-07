As Christians continue to celebrate Good Friday today, former ethics minister Miria Matembe has rallied Ugandans to use this day to reform and rid the country of vices like corruption.

She made the remarks during the Way of the Cross procession to Old Kampala SS ground where joint prayers are to be held in celebration of the sacrifice Jesus Christ made.

The Way of the Cross is a traditional devotion in honor of the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus.

“The country has been covered by sins; sin of corruption, sin of idolatry, immorality, killing people, all these sins are in Ugandans. Today as we remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, we need to redeem ourselves and be set free from all these sins,” Matembe said.