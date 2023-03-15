The 24-year-old bride who went missing on the eve of her wedding day has handed herself to police.

Bushura Najjuko, a resident of Katereke Cell in Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso district was set to get married to Faruk Mugalu on Sunday last week but she went missing a day before and police had since mounted a search for her.

However, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says Ms. Najjuko handed herself to Nsangi Police Station yesterday (Tuesday, March 14) and told officers that she was not interested in the man the family wanted her to get married to.

“…Najjuko told Police that instead, she was interested in another man whom the family didn’t want. She decided to disappear to show the family that she is only interested in the man they don’t want. She told Police that she bought the shoes and dresses with the money the family gave her for shopping and she sent a boda boda rider to take them home to show them that she doesn’t want the man,” said Onyango.

According to Onyango, Najjuko told police that since Saturday, she has been staying with a friend called Ziana in Makindye.

Police have recorded her statement and handed her over to the parents. Onyango appealed to parents not to force their children into marriages that they don’t want.