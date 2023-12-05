By Malik Fahad

Police in Kyotera district are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found dead in his relative’s house.

The deceased has been identified as Vincent Bugembe, a resident of Kalongo village in Kalisizo sub-county in Kyotera district.

According to locals, Bugembe was last seen on Wednesday last week as he was preparing to go to town to get more stock for his business.

Locals believe that Bugembe may have committed suicide, as they have recovered a tin of crop herbicide at the place where he died.

The village chairperson, Mr. Joseph Kizito, says that he received information from locals about Bugembe’s disappearance and they called the police, who responded by cutting the locks on the house where he was staying (found dead).

It is said that Bugembe reportedly consumed crop herbicide, which led to his death.

The Kalisizo police commander, Mr. Emanuel Tumukunde, says that police investigations into the matter have begun, asking anyone with information that could led to the incident to come forward and help the police.

He says that the police have taken the deceased’s body to the hospital for a postmortem examination as investigations into the matter continue.