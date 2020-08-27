Police in Sembabule are investigating circumstances under which a missing commercial cyclist was attacked by unknown people who hacked him to death and left with his motorcycle.

The deceased has been identified as Gonzaga Sserwadda, a motorcyclist and a resident of Sserinya Village, in Kawanda Sub County, Sembabule district.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that Sserwadda was hired by two people to take them to a place known as Busorwa who upon arrival turned against him and hacked him to death making away with his motorcycle registration number UEK 176U.

Gozanga is said to have been last seen on Tuesday and locals were shocked to find his body dumped at the roadside in Busorwa village.

Sembabule district officer in charge of investigations, Robert Tiryebwa says there are increasing cases of boda boda thefts in the district asking motorcyclists to put up groups to fight this vice however adding that investigations into the matter have commenced.