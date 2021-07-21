Ritah Kemigisa

Uganda’s Julius Ssekitoleko, a weight lifter who went missing in Japan has been found.

Ssekitoleko who disappeared from an Olympic training camp when he was supposed to report for routine covid-19 testing left a note saying he wanted to find work.

According to the Daily Mail, the 20-year-old handed himself into Mie regional police in central Japan with no injuries and no involvement in any crime.

Police say the athlete was in the Yokkaichi city, 170 kilometres east of his host town in western Japan.

Police reports further show that Ssekitoleko was found in a house belonging to people who have a connection to him and that he did not show any resistance.

The police are now questioning him about his motive.

Ssekitoleko had meanwhile not qualified to take part in the Tokyo Games which will begin on Friday and was due to return to Uganda today.

The development comes hours after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to send the Minister of State for Education in charge of Sports Hamson Obua to Japan to coordinate investigations into the search of missing Ssekitoleko.