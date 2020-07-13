

By Shamim Nateebwa

Mityana district chairperson Joseph Luzige has observed that there is need to have Local Defence Unit officers trained will help improve their handling of civilians.

Appearing on NTV earlier today, Luzige said this would help reduce cases of misconduct and excessive force against civilians by local defence unit officers.

Luzige who also recently fell victim to the wrath of LDUs appeals to the force’s commanders to always ensure close monitoring of those deployed especially for patrol operations.

Recruitment of the subsidiary force targeted local residents of the particular communities believed to have better geographical knowledge of their respective areas which is needed to respond faster to security threats, but Luzige says this has created more harm than good.