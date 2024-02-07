First Son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s MK Movement has rebranded to “Patriotic League of Uganda”, a civic organization. This was announced during a Wednesday morning press conference held at the group’s offices in Naguru, Kampala.

In a proclamation signed by the group’s central committee member, Michael Mawanda, the Patriotic League of Uganda strives to revive Ugandans’ spirit of good citizenship, national pride, national service, and environment protection among other objectives.

The group has underscored national unity, peace, and stability for the country’s development and progress. They say achieving these goals requires a patriotic citizenry that is organized and empowered to contribute to the nation’s socio-economic development.

“Therefore, we the MK Movement hereby proclaim the aforementioned objects to be a manifest precondition for the independence, sovereignty, and development of Uganda; and in furtherance of the aforementioned objects, we hereby constitute ourselves into a civic organization and assume and adopt a new name and identity, the Patriotic League of Uganda,” The statement reads in part.

KFM understands that the MK Movement started in April 2022 as “a grassroots movement”, with some political analysts concluding that Muhoozi is set to replace President Museveni as the head of state come 2026.

This comes ahead of the 2026 general elections planned to be held between January 12 and February 9.