By Mike Sebalu

Police in Manafwa are investigating an incident in which bitter residents of Bumateyo cell lynched a 20-year-old man for allegedly stealing beans.

The deceased has been identified as Patrick Wokuti, a resident of Bumateyo cell, Bugobero ward, in Bugobero town council, Manafwa district. It is alleged that the suspect was seen loading the beans from one Jamada Munyalo’s store.

According to Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson, the community launched a search for the suspect whom they stoned and later burnt to death.

Taitika adds that Wokuti’s body has been forwarded to Mbale City mortuary for post-mortem.