By Frederick Anyine

Police in Mbarara are investigating a case under which two family members were killed by a mob in a revenge mission.

The two members of the same family were hacked to death following the release of two of their relatives accused of killing a boda boda cyclist six months ago.

Rwizi regional police spokesperson Samson Kasasira said residents of Kanyigiri Village, Nyarubungo Parish in Bukiro Sub-county on Tuesday attacked the home of Innocent Muhairwe, 58, and his four children armed with sticks and machetes.

The mob then clobbered Muhairwe to death and left one of his sons, Alex Ssenyonga, for dead.

Mr Kasasira said the rest of the members managed to escape from the mob and one is being held at Mbarara Central Police Station to help with investigations.

He said the residents accuse two of the family members, Ssenyonga and Posiano Tukaheebwa, of killing a boda boda rider six months ago in the same village.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/mob-kills-father-over-alleged-crimes-of-his-children-3576668