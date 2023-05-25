Police in Arua district have recovered a gun that was being used by two suspected robbers who were lynched by an angry mob.

West Nile Region police spokesperson, Ms. Josephine Angucia says a concerned resident of Tilevu parish Vurra sub-county, Arua district last evening tipped police that two men were seen clad in the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) uniform and armed with an AK 47 rifle.

“Police attached to Vurra quickly mobilised the personnel and proceeded to Vurra army detach for more manpower. Together with the team of intelligence they proceeded to the said village and laid an ambush,” she explained.

All this was however in vain and they withdrew, but upon returning to their station, a motorcycle was robbed at the same place which the thugs used to escape towards Arivu sub-county side in Arua.

Angucia adds that police and the sister forces pursued the suspected robbers and recovered the motorcycle which was abandoned due to lack of fuel.

Later on, an angry mob from Arivu sub-county found and allegedly lynched the two suspects.

“When the team of officers reached the scene, they recovered the AK 47 with a magazine containing 3 rounds of ammunition,’’ noted Ms. Angucia

Meanwhile, the lifeless bodies of the two suspected robbers have been moved to Arua regional referral hospital mortuary for identification and postmortem examinations as inquiries continue

This is the second rifle in a month. On April 29, 2023, police in Hoima recovered another gun belonging to the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) in a foiled robbery.

The AK47 rifle registration number UPDF 767183, with 30 rounds of ammunition was recovered when a suspected robber attempted to attack a mobile money agent operating along Main Street in Hoima City.