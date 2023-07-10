By Yahudu Kitunzi | Monitor

Police in Gulu City in northern Uganda are hunting for gunmen who shot and killed a mobile banking agent after raiding the shop where he was operating from.

Kenneth Olobo was attacked by two armed assailants in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) uniform as he was balancing books, according to police.

Police said Mr Ismail Odong, a boda boda rider who reported the attack to police alleged that three unknown men and two wearing army uniform armed with two AK47 riffles attacked a mobile banking / mobile money shop belonging to one lan Opio.

The Aswa River Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP David Ongom Mudong, said the assailants robbed an unspecified amount of money and mobile phones.

"We are investigating a double incident of aggravated robbery and murder by shooting which took place on July 8, 2023 at around 9:10pm. The thugs discharged two bullets injuring Kenneth Olobo. He was rushed to Gulu regional referral hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on July 9, 2023 "ASP Ongom said.