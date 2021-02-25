By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Entebbe are investigating a case of aggravated robbery and murder of a mobile money agent identified as 30-year old Nambi Bogiya.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the incident happened yesterday a few metres from the deceased’s rented house in Nalugala, Katabi Town Council.

It is alleged that the victim was trailed by a group of unknown assailants from her work station in Nalugala before they shot her dead and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

Flying Squad operatives that responded to the shots have recovered the three cartridge casings from the scene, and these, according to Owoyesigyire will be examined to establish the nature of the firearm used.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the city mortuary for a postmortem as investigations continue.