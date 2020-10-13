

Mobile phone dealers in Uganda have asked the National Bureau of Standards to partner with the Uganda Communications Commission to stop importation of counterfeit phones.

Early this year, the communications regulator estimated that over 2.5 million counterfeit phones are in the hands of mobile phone subscribers across the country.

According to itel-Uganda’s Sales Manager, Henry Ssajjabi, if the two institutions strengthen their operations against fake phones it will not only help boost their sales but also improve the quality of telecom services in the country.

The Uganda Communications Commission has on several occasions threatened to switch off counterfeit phones, but this has not been effected.