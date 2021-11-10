By Moses Ndhaye

Mobile telecommunication companies have opted to invest more in improving network infrastructure as the demand for data increases in the country.

According to the Chief marketing officer at MTN Uganda Somdev Sen, in the next four years, the company has opted to invest over Shs1 trillion to build the telecom network coverage in Uganda.

Somndev made the remarks while officiating at the launch of the latest Camon -18 mobile phone handset produced by Tecno and says, the country’s population is mostly the youth, who have embraced the use of data.