The government of Uganda has been urged to work hard in building trust among Ugandans if it is planning to mobilize resources locally to bridge the budget gap.

Government is currently looking out for private sector lenders in the world to advance Shs1.9 trillion to close a 2022/2023 budget gap.

Speaking at the ongoing Kampala Geopolitics conference at Makerere University, Prof Philip Kasaija Apuuli, a political science don at the University warned that sources of money worldwide have become scarce, thus governments have to look for money internally.

He however says for the government of Uganda to succeed in mobilizing resources internally, it must give accountability to the people to earn their trust.

According to Prof Kasaija, looking at the way money for COVID-19 and Ebola was mismanaged, it is going to be hard for Ugandans to give the government their money.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Bringing the international debates on the African continent.”