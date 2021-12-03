By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education has abandoned the abridged school curriculum, a move that was earlier aimed at compressing the study work for learners within the limited period that schools will have before promoting the learners to the next class when schools reopen next year.

National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC) had completed the zero draft of the abridged curriculum for learners, but the process had stalled because the parent Education ministry, which tasked NCDC to develop an abridged curriculum, had failed to disburse Shs13b required for the exercise.

According to highly placed sources, the Ministry of Education on Wednesday during its meeting with officials from the NCDC made a U-turn and revealed that it no longer needed the abridged curriculum at a moment.

One of the sources said that when schools reopen in January, learners will have enough time from January to December to cover all the content in the normal curriculum, hence the abridged one which was developed for the purpose of the phased reopening of schools will not be required.

When contacted yesterday, the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Education, Ketty Lamaro said that the Ministry of education is still internally considering many options for reopening, which will determine whether to take on the abridged curriculum or not.