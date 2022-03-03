BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Ministry of Education has attributed the recent rampant fire outbreaks in schools to a lack of occupational permits most especially by Private schools across the country.

Addressing Journalists at Uganda Media Centre, the spokesperson of the Ministry, Dr. Denis Mugimba says that their preliminary findings indicate that majority of schools that caught fire are private schools.

He says that out of the 6 schools that caught fire since reopening, 5 are private schools and 1 is a government school.

He says that the majority of these do not have occupational permits hence an implication that their buildings are not in compliance with safety measures.

According to Mugimba, only 36% of private schools had the occupational permits and other guidelines that were issued by the Ministry of education.