By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education has spoken out on the fire that gutted a girls’ dormitory at Kings College Buddo yesterday, asking police to hasten the investigation into its cause.

The state minister of higher education John Chrysostom Muyingo says the government put in place guidelines requiring each school to have fire extinguishers and committees but this has largely not been adhered to due to budget constraints.

He challenges school heads to ensure they invest more in mitigating rampant fires to avoid loss of property and learners’ lives.

Speaking to journalists at parliament before setting off to Buddo to assess the situation this afternoon, Muyingo said the government would reconstruct the razed dormitory for learners, adding that a comprehensive police report on the causes of such school fires will help government adjust some of its policies.

Read also: https://www.kfm.co.ug/news/no-student-hurt-after-kings-college-budo-fire.html