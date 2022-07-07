By Prossy Kisakye

The Ministry of Education and Sports has faulted Kampala Capital City Authority over the poor state of some of the Government Aided schools across different divisions of the city.

According to the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Primary Education MOE Robert Ikwa, some schools in KCCA are worse than those up country.

He notes that in some schools, children share toilet facilities with communities whereas in others, roofs are dilapidated to the extent of nearly collapsing.

However in response, Kampala Capital City Authority, Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka expressed need to have in place a definite service delivery matrix for KCCA that will assist in identifying the gaps that need urgent attention for better service delivery.

This was at an education engagement meeting organized by KCCA and partners to chat a way forward on how education service delivery can be improved.