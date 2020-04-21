The Ministry of Education has issued new guidelines to ensure that students continue learning during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni, in her address to the nation, says, since the reopening of schools will not take place as earlier planned, this framework will help guide the process of continuity of learning.

She adds that the ministry has identified the basic concepts for studying and developed learning materials that will be used by learners while at home.

According to Janet Museveni, the learning material will be delivered on radios and televisions and will mainly focus on primary and secondary levels.

Whereas teaching on radios and televisions started yesterday, self-study print materials for primary one to seven have also been developed and will be distributed to learners through the RDCs who will ensure that they reach the parish chiefs, then LC1s who will ensure they reach all students in their homes.