By Juliet Nalwooga

The Ministry of Education and Sports has maintained its stand against early reopening of schools before the official date which is January 10th.

All schools, from Nursery to Secondary level are expected to reopen on Monday 10th after their closure for close to two years following the outbreak of COVID 19 in 2020.

The Director of Basic and Secondary Education Haji Ismail Mulindwa says they have sent scouts in the field to monitor various schools to ensure that they follow the calendar which was released by the Ministry of Education.

He says this includes international schools.