By Damali Mukhaye

The Ministry of Education and Sports is seeking Shs97.2 billion to renovate Mandela National Stadium-Namboole ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda is expected to participate in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the 2022 tournament and it’s in group E where it is expected to host three matches at home.

Appearing before parliament’s budget committee, the state minister for sports Hamson Obua said Uganda will host the first home game in the qualifiers from one of the neighboring countries but if this money is provided, the country will be able to host two of the three matches from Mandela stadium, Namboole.

Obua said once the money is availed, the ministry will hire multiple companies to work on different aspects like CCTV cameras, installing plastic seats, flood lights among others to ensure the renovations needed by FIFA are completed by September when Uganda hosts its second game.

Uganda is in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers with Mali, Rwanda and Kenya and it will be expected to host games in June, September and October.