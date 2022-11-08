The Ministry of Education has confirmed that schools (from pre-primary to secondary) will close early due to the Ebola outbreak in the country.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center on Tuesday, the state minister for primary education, Joyce Moriku Kaducu revealed that 11 cases of Ebola have been confirmed in schools and over 170 contacts.

She stresses that since children are affected badly by Ebola compared to adults, the Ministry of Education has resolved to close all schools on 25th November.

She further directed all schools to conduct exams as soon as next week to ensure that they are done by November 25. KFM understands that schools were scheduled to close on November 9.

Kaducu says this will reduce contact among pupils as well as staff hence slowing the spread of Ebola. She also revealed that the ministries of education and transport will issue guidelines for the staggered reopening of schools to avoid congestion in taxi and bus parks.