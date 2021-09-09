By Prossy Kisakye

The ministry of education and sports has released guidelines to be followed for the safe reopening of schools.

Addressing the media in Kampala this afternoon, the ministry’s spokesperson Dr Dennis Mugimba revealed they have come up with the guidelines as they await the exact dates for school reopening to be decided by the President.

Mugimba said that a meeting with the President earlier this week recommended that schools be opened in October in a phased manner as it was during the first wave of covid-19.

Mugimba revealed that for the safe reopening, learners should study in a staggered manner with different classes studying on different days.

The ministry has also decided to have a shorter school calendar to bridge the gap created by the time learners spent at home.

Mugimba adds that schools will be working with a condensed curriculum where only vital subjects will be taught at all levels of education.

It is however worth noting that President Museveni on Tuesday this week reportedly overruled government technocrats on their proposal to have schools reopen next month.