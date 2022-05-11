By Ivan Ssenabulya

The ministry of education and sports says that is in negotiations with science secondary school teachers over their announced industrial action.

Uganda Professional Science Teachers Union laid down tools at the beginning of the second term, demanding recognition as government scientists and uniform salary payment.

Speaking to KFM, the ministry’s spokesperson Dr. Denis Mugimba blamed science teachers for being selfish and inconsiderate, given the continued payment from the government throughout the two-year covid-19 of lockdown.

He maintained that they have gradually been implementing improved rumination of science teachers.

Patrick Kaboyo, an educationists asked the government for a harmonized salary structure, as a solution to the matter.