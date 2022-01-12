BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Ministry of education has vowed to punish schools that have defied the Ministry’s directive on mandatory testing of learners.

The Ministry of education last week said schools should not ask learners to test for Covid-19 before returning to schools.

However, the State Minister for Higher education, Joyce Kaducu on her official Twitter handle says that they have learnt that several schools are asking parents to ensure that their children appear with negative PCR test results.

She says that schools are instead required to put in place a system for strict compliance to COVID-19 standard operating procedures and strengthening surveillance systems.

She adds that all those schools carrying out mandatory Covid-19 tests to learners should stop, if not, the ministry will handle them.