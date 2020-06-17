

The ministry of education is today set to release the 2019 Uganda Business and Technical Board examination results.

According to the board’s Executive Secretary, Onesmus Oyesigye, 21,000 students sat for the 2019 November and December end of program examinations out of which 16,300 are male while 4,800 are female.

The results to be released by the ministry today are for candidates who completed their studies in national technical certificate programs, business diploma and certificate programmes and physical and biology science diploma and certificate programmes.

Meanwhile, the UBTEB spokesperson Norris Kabeho says the ministry of education has limited the number of people who should attend this function so it will be streamed on facebook and YouTube.