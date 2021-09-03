By Damali Mukhaye

The Uganda Business and Examination board is slated to release results of over 16,000 students who sat for the 2020 end-of-program examinations today.

The boards’ executive secretary Onesmus Oyesigye says that they conducted of end of program examination for 16,144 students in 511 centers in March this year.

These were offering diploma and certificate courses in various programs.

Oyesigye says that the minister of education will preside over the release of results at their secretariat in Ntinda.