By Damali Mukhaye

The ministry of education has cautioned schools that are illegally conducting visitation days.

Prior to the re-opening of schools in January 2022, the ministry of education indefinitely banned visitation days in schools to avoid transmission of Covid-19 from the community to schools.

Addressing journalists at Uganda Media Center, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Denis Mugimba says that they have learnt that some schools are conducting visitation days in the guise of parents meetings.

He says the ban on visitation days in boarding schools stays until it’s deemed safe for learners and parents.

Meanwhile, the ministry has cleared schools to start conducting games and sporting activities in accordance with the guidelines that were issued earlier.