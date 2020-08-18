

By Shamim Nateebwa

As the Corona Virus continues spreading in the country, health authorities have intensified preventive measures to reduce the infection rate.

The ministry of health working with Kampala Capital City Authority are set to carry out rapid response assessment in areas of Kampala metropolitan areas to determine the level of Covid-19 infection.

The ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says the teams comprising doctors, clinicians, lab technicians and surveillance officers will respond to community alerts and carry out patient assessments for coronavirus infection.

The teams will operate in the five divisions of Kampala and in the neighboring districts of Wakiso and Mukono to among other things; respond to calls from communities on suspected cases.

Ainebyonna adds that they already engaged Village Health Teams and prepared them to identify suspects and provide health education in communities in addition to deploying film vans across the 5 city divisions to sensitize the communities on the dos and don’ts on coronavirus prevention.

Currently Uganda has 1,560 cumulative cases with 1,165 cumulative recoveries 15 deaths.