The Speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the ministry of health to ensure that all quarantine centres in the country meet the minimum sanitary measures for the safety of women.

This is after the Ngora district woman Member of Parliament Jacqueline Amongin raised a matter of national importance regarding the menstrual hygiene of women in quarantine.

According to Amongin, much as such centres are given food relief and other items, the hygiene of women has been ignored and yet it is important.

She has appealed to government to supply all centres with sanitary pads to help women during their menstruation period.