The Ministry of Health has advised pre-medical interns who can afford to start internship at their own cost to apply for deployment in training centres of their choice.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr. Diana Atwiine has in a statement issued today revealed that they met the pre-medical interns yesterday to discuss the available options for deployment to medical interns as they await communication from the Ministry of Finance on availability of funds for their allowances.

She however says they have been approached by a number of parents requesting to allow some of their pre-interns to start internship at their own cost to avoid further loss of time.

It is from this that she has urged those who are ready to commence internship to urgently apply for deployment using the ministry’s website, adding that the money used will be reimbursed when the funds are available.

Dr. Atwine says the ministry has observed over time that delayed deployment of medical interns has distorted the internship cycles given that other students are about to graduate.

“The Ministry also observed that the delayed deployment of medical interns has distorted the internship cycles given that other students are about to graduate from various medical schools and these will also compete for the same training facilities,” the statement reads in part.

“It is against this background that the Ministry requested those pre-medical interns who in the meantime can afford, to apply for deployment in the internship training centers of their choice,” the statement reads further.