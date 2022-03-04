By Ritah Kemigisa

The ministry of health has directed the National Drug Authority to with immediate effect close all private pharmacies in government hospitals.

The development has been confirmed by the authority’s spokesperson Abiaz Rwamwiri.

Rwamwiri tells KFM that they have now written to all the pharmacy owners to close business by today warning that their enforcement teams will be on the ground over the weekend to apprehend all those who will not comply.

He adds that the decision arises from the 2019 presidential directive which had directed the shutdown of private pharmacies in all government health facilities.

The development comes at a time the Mulago national referral Hospital executive director Dr Baterena Byarugaba has been suspended from duty over allegations of abuse of office, causing financial loss and fraudulent accounting.

However, Rwamwire says the new order on private pharmacies is not related to the Dr Baterana case.

In 2019, President Museveni in a directive to the health minister said he had information that most of the pharmacies within government facilities are owned by health workers who are ripping off citizens.

The decision affects pharmacies such as First Pharmacy and Ecopharm, which operate outlets near Mulago National Referral Hospital and Uganda Cancer Institute respectively.