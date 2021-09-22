By Prossy Kisakye

The ministry of health together with the Buganda Kingdom have launched a new covid19 campaign dubbed the covid-19 drum, Gggwanga mujje aimed at rallying Ugandans to champion the fight against the deadly covid19 pandemic.

The campaign will see a drum sounded every day at 8:30 am and 4 PM across all Parishes and Sub counties in Buganda kingdom.

Launching the covid19 drum at Bulange Mengo, the kingdom premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, said many Ugandans are still ignorant about the disease due to misleading information on various media platforms.

Mayiga has now tasked the government to continue carrying out mass sensitization campaigns about covid-19 in order to fight misinformation about the pandemic and the anti-vaccine movement.

He has meanwhile urged Ugandans to get vaccinated using the available vaccine doses.