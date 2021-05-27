By Ritah Kemigisa

Over 1000 cases have been registered in just one week after a second wave was confirmed with the ministry warning that the numbers are likely to further increase.

Experts have since warned of a looming lockdown if Ugandans do not adhere to the measures and standard operating procedures in place.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine says since there is no new cabinet, the president has directed for the formulation of a temporary task force composed of permanent and undersecretaries to handle the national response to the current covid19 resurgence.

The meeting that will take place this afternoon will see a number of officials attending including representatives from the World Health organisation, Centres for Disease Control and prevention among others.

The ministry of health has called for an emergency meeting to formulate a national covid19 task force as Uganda continues to register a surge in new infections.