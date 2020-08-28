

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has asked the public to remain patient while waiting for release of the test sample results.

This is after some Ugandans came out to demand for their discharge before getting results which may negatively impact on the fight against the pandemic.

The health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says Uganda remains one of the countries that give covid19 results in the shortest time which is between 12 -48 hours and 72 hours if delayed compared to other countries with results released in 7- 10 days.

Currently, Uganda has a total of 2679 cumulative confirmed cases with 363802 cumulative covid19 samples tested.