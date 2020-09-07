

By Shamim Nateebwa

The Ministry of Health has clarified that Lira Regional Referral Hospital remains open, contrary to social media reports.

The ministry’s senior public relations officer Emmanuel Ainebyoona says the hospital was conducting mass testing for COVID-19 among its staff after 4 of workers were confirmed COVID-19 positive.

He said 2 of the staff were from the theatre and so it has since been temporarily closed for disinfection and contact tracing however clarifying that all other health services remain open to the public with strict adherence to SOPs.

The ministry also confirmed death of the hospital’s Senior Medical Officer Dr Patrick Odongo, due to COVID 19.