

Ministry of Health has confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases.

According to Ministry of Health, 49 cases are from Kampala, 8 Kikube, 5 from Gulu, Sironko 4, Lamwo 3, Luweero 2, Tororo 2, Yumbe 2, Mbale 1, Abim 1, Amuru 1, Bundibugyo 1, Kotido 1, Kiryandongo 1 and Namisindwa 1.

Ministry has also revealed that five health workers have tested positive for the virus.

6 returnees and 4 truck drivers have also tested positive.

The ministry also notes that 2 COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed. These include a 35 year old trader from Kikubo and a 36 year old male from Kisenyi.

This brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 2,362.