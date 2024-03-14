The Ministry of Health has confirmed a total of 790 cases of Conjunctivitis (red eyes disease) cumulatively diagnosed in the affected schools and prison facilities in Kampala and surrounding areas.

However, 711 cases have been declared as recovered, giving a recovery rate of 90%.

This outbreak has been identified in several schools in Uganda’s capital, Kampala and 8 prison facilities with affected divisions of Nakawa and Rubaga within Kampala district.

According to Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze from the Ministry of Health, the affected prisons include Luzira Upper Prison, Murchison Bay Prison, Kassanda Prison Kaweeri Prison, Lira main prison among others.

“As per surveillance and laboratory reports, some suspected cases have been reported within the schools. Samples from suspected individuals have been collected for bacterial and viral laboratory testing within Uganda. As of 14th March 2024, a total of 954 cumulative cases were registered, with an incidence of 353,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Dr Daniel however said joint surveillance efforts between Kampala Capital City Authority and the Ministry of Healthy are actively underway.

