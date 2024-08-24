BY REUTERS

Uganda’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed two more mpox virus infections, bringing the number of cases in the east African country to four, according to the health ministry.

The two new patients were infected with the clade 1b strain of the virus, health ministry director-general of health services Henry Mwebesa told Reuters, a new offshoot that has triggered global concern.

The World Health Organization declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency after the new variant, which appears to spread more easily between people, was identified.

Health authorities in Uganda first reported an outbreak of the disease in the country on July 24 when lab tests of samples from two patients at a hospital near the border with Democratic Republic of Congo returned positive for mpox virus.

The latest two cases were confirmed this week, health ministry spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said, adding that one of the patients was a truck driver. He did not give details of the second patient.

Both patients were isolated at a hospital at Entebbe, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of the capital Kampala.

Mpox infections cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and transmit through close physical contact. While usually mild, the disease can be fatal.

Uganda borders Congo, where the current outbreak began in January 2023.