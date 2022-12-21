President Museveni has directed the Ministry of Health to ensure the implementation of his recent directives on COVID-19.

In his last address, the president directed that no one should be allowed to access public offices without a certificate of vaccination and proof of a booster dose

Addressing the nation last evening, the president expressed concern that out of over 28.5 million people supposed to be fully vaccinated, only 6.6 million have received a full dose and only 453,000 have received booster doses.

The president has maintained that COVID-19 is still around, appealing to everybody who hasn’t been vaccinated to do so.

“I appeal to these 9 million rebels, go and be vaccinated (against COVID-19). You go and get the first dose. More than 20 million did not bother to get a second dose and the ones for booster are like 3 million or so,” Museveni said.

He also spoke about HIV/AIDs, asking Ugandans to avoid catching it by living responsibly and avoiding reckless behavior.

“If you don’t have sex from an unsure source what will happen? Therefore, on the issue of AIDS, those who are infected should get drugs and stay on them, but secondly don’t get infected at all,” he added.