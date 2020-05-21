The ministry of health has issued guidelines on the use of face masks directing on which ones should be used by the public.

This comes as the government moves to enforce the compulsory wearing of facemasks.

In her address, Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says there are currently only types of masks on the market; medical masks and non-medical masks.

She says medical masks are a preserve for medical workers and are not reusable while the general public is advised to use the non-medical ones which can be made of cloth.

She, however, says the cloth facemasks must be made of cotton and should be double layered with a filter for protection.

Aceng also warns that all those selling masks must pack them well in a sealed transparent polythene paper.

She meanwhile recommends everyone to buy a cloth mask because they are cheaper.